Apr 16, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Stade Armand Cesari
Bastia
P-P
Lyon
 

Lyon handed automatic win

Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Lyon are handed an automatic win over Bastia in Ligue 1 after crowd trouble marred their encounter last month.
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 15:58 UK

Lyon have been handed an automatic win in Ligue 1 after their game at Bastia was called off last month due to crowd trouble.

Kickoff was delayed by 55 minutes after an incident in the warm-up saw Bastia supporters invade the pitch to confront Lyon players, with Memphis Depay becoming involved in a war of words with one supporter.

Leaked footage subsequently showed a Bastia steward attacking Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby during the pitch invasion.

Lyon agreed to play the game once the trouble had calmed, but the match was abandoned at half time with the scoreline goalless when another fan stormed onto the pitch and approached Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes.

Ligue 1 has now handed Lyon all three points, a move that strengthens their chances of finishing fourth, while Bastia have been ordered to play their next three home games behind closed doors at a neutral venue and have been banned from having an away support at their next four games on the road.

A picture taken on December 12, 2012 shows the empty stands before the French L1 football match SC Bastia vs Marseille (OM) at the Armand Cesari stadium in Bastia, Corsica.
