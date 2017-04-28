Swindon Town's on-loan Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones was arrested last month following an alleged assault at a nightclub in Cheltenham.

Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones was arrested following a disturbance at a nightclub in Cheltenham last month.

The 21-year-old, on loan with Swindon Town until the end of the season, was involved in an alleged assault during the early hours of March 12.

Jones has yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds following a succession of loan spells away from Anfield, most recently with Swindon where he has made 30 appearances in all competitions.

A Gloucestershire police spokesman is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "We received a report at about 2.30am on Sunday March 12 of an assault at a nightclub in Regent St, Cheltenham.

"A 21-year-old man from the Plymouth area was arrested on suspicion of assault."

Jones has had his bail extended until May 29.