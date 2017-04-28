Liverpool youngster Lloyd Jones arrested after alleged nightclub assault

Swindon Town's Lloyd Jones on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Swindon Town's on-loan Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones was arrested last month following an alleged assault at a nightclub in Cheltenham.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 28, 2017 at 20:22 UK

Liverpool defender Lloyd Jones was arrested following a disturbance at a nightclub in Cheltenham last month.

The 21-year-old, on loan with Swindon Town until the end of the season, was involved in an alleged assault during the early hours of March 12.

Jones has yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds following a succession of loan spells away from Anfield, most recently with Swindon where he has made 30 appearances in all competitions.

A Gloucestershire police spokesman is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "We received a report at about 2.30am on Sunday March 12 of an assault at a nightclub in Regent St, Cheltenham.

"A 21-year-old man from the Plymouth area was arrested on suspicion of assault."

Jones has had his bail extended until May 29.

Lloyd Jones in action for Liverpool on May 2, 2014
Read Next:
Liverpool youngster joins Blackpool
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lloyd Jones, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Swindon Town's Lloyd Jones on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
Liverpool youngster Lloyd Jones arrested after alleged nightclub assault
 Dejan Lovren in action for Liverpool on October 1, 2016
Dejan Lovren signs new long-term deal at Liverpool
 Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
Jurgen Klopp positive over Mamadou Sakho injury
Bilic praises "unbelievable" SturridgeKlopp defends new Lovren contractLallana, Sturridge back in trainingKlopp: 'Lovren an outstanding defender'Brighton to move for Liverpool midfielder?
Lucas tips Gerrard to be coaching successEx-Liverpool chief: 'Alli demands too much'Gerrard confirmed as Liverpool U18s coachLiverpool 'to reignite Adan interest'Hull plan move for Fenerbahce defender?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Swindon Town News
Swindon Town's Lloyd Jones on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
Liverpool youngster Lloyd Jones arrested after alleged nightclub assault
 Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
Tim Sherwood hit with two-match stadium ban
 Swindon Town director of football Tim Sherwood on the touchline during the FA Cup clash with Eastleigh on November 15, 2016
Blackburn Rovers to appoint Tim Sherwood as club's new manager?
Sherwood facing FA rap for abusing officialSherwood appointed Swindon director of footballSean Murray leaves Watford for SwindonEFL Cup roundup: Villa slip up at LutonResult: Swansea put three goals past Swindon
Aberdeen nab striker Miles StoreySwindon announce Williams as new head coachBarnsley duo up for February awardsNorwich midfielder heads back to SwindonWolves complete deal for Will Randall
> Swindon Town Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 