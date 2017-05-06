General view of Anfield

Liverpool plan fresh Anfield expansion

A general shot of the new Main Stand at Anfield ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with Watford on November 6, 2016
Liverpool examine plans to redevelop their Anfield Road stand and take Anfield's capacity beyond 60,000.
Saturday, May 6, 2017

Liverpool have begun work on examining plans to increase the capacity of Anfield beyond 60,000.

The ground's new Main Stand opened at the start of this season, adding 8,500 seats to take the capacity beyond 54,000, and according to The Telegraph, the club are now pressing ahead with feasibility studies of fresh expansion.

The Reds already have outline planning permission for redevelopment of the Anfield Road stand and are now looking at costs and timings of the redevelopment.

The Main Stand reconstruction cost around £114m but new hospitality and corporate areas in the stand have significantly increased revenue. A redesigned Anfield Road stand would primarily comprise general admission tickets, meaning that the cost would take longer to recoup without sponsorship.

Every one of Liverpool's home games has sold out this season and a recent study has suggested that the club could comfortably reach weekly attendances in excess of 60,000.

