Liverpool 'give share of £20,000 to young season-ticket holders'

Liverpool will reportedly knock £75 off the price of season tickets for those aged between 17 and 21 if they finish top of UEFA's Fair Play table.
Saturday, May 20, 2017

Liverpool reportedly intend to reward young season-ticket holders with a share of £20,000 if they top the Fair Play table.

The Reds are on course to come out on top for the second time in three years, sitting narrowly ahead of Swansea City heading into the final round of fixtures.

Clubs with the fewest disciplinary points were previously given a route into Europa League qualifying, but since 2015 UEFA has instead handed over a cash sum to be spent on 'Fair Play' or 'Respect'-themed projects.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool will share the money between their season-ticket holders aged between 17 and 21, working out at around £75 each, which will be applied to tickets for youngsters.

Liverpool previously distributed money between 300 fans when they won the award in 2015, again by reducing the prices of season tickets.

