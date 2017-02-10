General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool ban 'The Sun' journalists

The Liverpool Football Club emblem is displayed on the gates of Anfield Stadium on September 17, 2012
Liverpool confirm that journalists from The Sun have been banned from attending Anfield or its training ground.
Liverpool have confirmed that all journalists working for The Sun have been banned from entering Anfield or its Melwood training complex.

In a front-page article entitled 'The Truth', published after the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, the newspaper alleged that Liverpool fans had pickpocketed victims, urinated on police officers and beat up a police officer attempting to perform CPR.

Ninety-six people lost their lives in the incident and after a 27-year campaign by the victims' families, justice was finally served last year with a ruling that fans had been scapegoated in an attempt to cover up police failings in their handling of proceedings.

Campaign group 'The Total Eclipse of The Sun' group tweeted: "Further to conversations with LFC directors we are happy to inform you that Sun journalists are no longer enjoy access to all club premises."

In a statement in response, The Sun said: "The Sun and Liverpool FC have had a solid working relationship for the 28 years since the Hillsborough tragedy. Banning journalists from a club is bad for fans and bad for football. The Sun can reassure readers this won't affect our full football coverage.

"The Sun deeply regrets its reporting of the tragic events at Hillsborough and understands the damage caused by those reports is still felt by many in the city. A new generation of journalists on the paper congratulate the families on the hard-fought victory they have achieved through the inquest.

"It is to their credit that the truth has emerged and whilst we can't undo the damage done, we would like to further a dialogue with the city and to show that the paper has respect for the people of Liverpool."

The Sun has been shunned on Merseyside for the last 28 years, with many newsagents refusing to stock the newspaper in protest at its coverage.

Jurgen Klopp applauds after the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Klopp undecided on goalkeeper change
