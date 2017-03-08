General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Graffiti urging Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to be sacked appears at Melwood

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
'Klopp Out' graffiti is spotted on a wall at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.
Anti-Jurgen Klopp graffiti has reportedly been spotted at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.

The message 'Klopp Out' was spray painted onto a wall close to the training base, but it was eventually painted over once discovered by the club, according to The Mirror.

The German coach and his players had a dismal start to 2017 by claiming just two victories in 12 games in all competitions, but they bounced back last Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit are yearning for consistency ahead of Sunday's home match against Burnley, who claimed a 2-0 win at Turf Moor in their meeting in August.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, but they face a battle to finish in a Champions League spot as just seven points separate second from sixth.

Joel Matip in action for Liverpool on September 20, 2016
Joel Matip: 'Liverpool can get stronger'
