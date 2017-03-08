'Klopp Out' graffiti is spotted on a wall at Liverpool's Melwood training ground.

The message 'Klopp Out' was spray painted onto a wall close to the training base, but it was eventually painted over once discovered by the club, according to The Mirror.

The German coach and his players had a dismal start to 2017 by claiming just two victories in 12 games in all competitions, but they bounced back last Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Arsenal at Anfield.

The Merseyside outfit are yearning for consistency ahead of Sunday's home match against Burnley, who claimed a 2-0 win at Turf Moor in their meeting in August.

Liverpool currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, but they face a battle to finish in a Champions League spot as just seven points separate second from sixth.