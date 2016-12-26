General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Roberto Firmino arrested, charged with drink-driving

Roberto Firmino in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink-driving after being arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve.
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been charged with drink-driving after being arrested in the early hours of Christmas Eve.

The 25-year-old was stopped by police while driving through Liverpool city centre on Saturday and was subsequently arrested after being found to be over the legal limit.

The Brazilian has now been charged and is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on January 31 - the date Liverpool will welcome Premier League leaders Chelsea to Anfield.

Firmino was part of the Liverpool side that earned a late 1-0 victory over Everton in the Merseyside derby last time out, although it remains to be seen whether he will be available for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Stoke City.

The forward has scored five goals in 16 Premier League appearances for the Reds this season, although the most recent of those came at the start of November.

Liverpool have refused to comment on the issue until the legal process has concluded.

