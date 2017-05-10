General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho's 'car window smashed after man hurls rock at Porsche'

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Philippe Coutinho's Porsche window reportedly gets smashed while he is attending Liverpool's end-of-season awards.
Wednesday, May 10, 2017

The Porsche Macan owned by Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho reportedly suffered damage after a man hurled a rock at the £60,000 luxury car.

The Brazilian was not in the vehicle at the time having parked up outside Anfield to attend Liverpool's end-of-season awards with his wife Aine.

According to the Daily Mail, a man arrived in the gated car park and threw the rock that smashed a window on the drivers' side before running away.

It is believed that a police van later arrived at Anfield and a member of staff accessed the car to look over the damage.

Coutinho's future has been a talking point this season, with reports claiming that Barcelona are interested in signing the 24-year-old, despite the fact that he penned a new long-term deal in January.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Your Comments
