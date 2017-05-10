Philippe Coutinho's Porsche window reportedly gets smashed while he is attending Liverpool's end-of-season awards.

The Porsche Macan owned by Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho reportedly suffered damage after a man hurled a rock at the £60,000 luxury car.

The Brazilian was not in the vehicle at the time having parked up outside Anfield to attend Liverpool's end-of-season awards with his wife Aine.

According to the Daily Mail, a man arrived in the gated car park and threw the rock that smashed a window on the drivers' side before running away.

It is believed that a police van later arrived at Anfield and a member of staff accessed the car to look over the damage.

Coutinho's future has been a talking point this season, with reports claiming that Barcelona are interested in signing the 24-year-old, despite the fact that he penned a new long-term deal in January.