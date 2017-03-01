Leyton Orient face winding-up order

Array

League Two strugglers Leyton Orient reportedly face a winding-up order over an unpaid tax bill of £250,000
League Two strugglers Leyton Orient are reportedly facing a winding-up order over an unpaid tax bill worth £250,000.

The London-based side will have their case with HMRC heard in the High Court on March 20, according to the Evening Standard, and could be liquidated if they fail to settle the debt.

Current Orient owner Francesco Becchetti, an Italian businessman, put the club up for sale last month but set his minimum asking price at £4m.

The side are facing the real prospect of relegation to the National League this season and currently sit 23rd in the table, six points from safety with just 12 games of the season remaining.

Fans of the club, which was formed in 1881, have launched a fundraising effort in the hopes of raising £100,000 to ensure its survival.

