Levante to reward loyal supporters with free season ticket

General view of Levante UD Stadium Ciutat de Valencia before the La Liga match between Levante UD and Sevilla FC at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on August 25, 2013
Levante launch an initiative aimed at encouraging fans to attend all of their home league matches, rewarding those who do so with a free season ticket for 2018-19.
Saturday, June 10, 2017

Spanish club Levante have announced that any supporter that attends all 19 home league games next season will be rewarded with a free season ticket for the following campaign.

Les Granotes, who earned promotion back to La Liga this term, launched a similar initiative last year to encourage fans to attend games.

Those who attended at least 18 of the 21 Segunda Division matches at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia received a free season ticket, and a similar market campaign will be used once more due to its success.

The current cheapest season tickets for exiting holders cost a reasonable €105 in the adult category, while new members will be set back around €145.

Levante finished top of the Segunda in 2016-17, 17 points clear of third-placed Getafe.

