Spanish club Levante have announced that any supporter that attends all 19 home league games next season will be rewarded with a free season ticket for the following campaign.

Les Granotes, who earned promotion back to La Liga this term, launched a similar initiative last year to encourage fans to attend games.

Those who attended at least 18 of the 21 Segunda Division matches at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia received a free season ticket, and a similar market campaign will be used once more due to its success.

The current cheapest season tickets for exiting holders cost a reasonable €105 in the adult category, while new members will be set back around €145.

Levante finished top of the Segunda in 2016-17, 17 points clear of third-placed Getafe.