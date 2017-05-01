Levante announce free season tickets

Levante president Quico Catalan reveals that the Spanish outfit will give free season tickets to the club's members for the 2017-18 campaign.

The Valencia-based outfit finished bottom of La Liga last term, but have confirmed their promotion to the top flight with six matches of the Segunda Division left to play.

"All our members that went to watch our team in 18 games will get a free season ticket for next season," Catalan told Cadena Cope.

"That is the pledge we made at the start of the season when we unveiled our aims and it was on the proviso that the team gained promotion to the top flight. The fans had to be, and are, part of this success. It's a beautiful way to reward and generate a sense of fidelity towards this club.

"We are growing as a club and we are in an important city. For the last four or five years, we have been counting on young people. We will have to renounce around five percent of our budget [from season tickets], but our TV revenue will increase considerably."

Saturday's 1-0 win over Real Oviedo confirmed Levante's promotion to the top flight, with Juan Muniz's side currently 19 points clear of third-place Getafe.