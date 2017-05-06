Leicester City team header

Leicester City

Leicester City owners bid for Belgian side

A general view inside the King Power prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton on April 3, 2016
© Getty Images
The owners of Leicester City reportedly make a bid to buy Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 15:59 UK

The owners of Leicester City have reportedly made an offer to buy Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, is thought to have made an offer of £2m for the side in January and has now made a fresh bid that is "a multiple of £2m".

According to HLN, the side have yet to respond to the offer although several Leuven executives are thought to be in attendance at the King Power this afternoon for Leicester's Premier League game with Watford.

Srivaddhanaprabha reportedly views the long-term future of Leuven as a feeder club for Leicester with the potential to qualify for European competitions. The businessman is thought to have promised a significant transfer budget, a brand new stadium and a training complex as part of his deal.

Leuven were relegated from the Jupiler League last season.

Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester City chairman quits Instagram
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Wilfred Ndidi celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Watford on May 6, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 2-0 Watford
 A general view inside the King Power prior to the Premier League match between Leicester City and Southampton on April 3, 2016
Leicester City owners bid for Belgian side
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Leicester City on March 18, 2017
Team News: Leicester City unchanged against Watford
Drinkwater: 'Leicester can return to Europe'Gray, Mahrez 'to consider Leicester future'Shakespeare: 'No offers for Schmeichel'Shakespeare: 'Mahrez disappointed to be subbed'Man United in pole position to sign Schmeichel?
Shakespeare delighted with "gutsy" displayResult: Vardy pounces to inflict another defeat on AlbionTeam News: Slimani on bench for LeicesterLive Commentary: West Bromwich Albion 0-1 Leicester City - as it happenedVardy calls for "perfect" Shakespeare to stay on
> Leicester City Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 