The owners of Leicester City have reportedly made an offer to buy Belgian second-tier side OH Leuven.

Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Foxes chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, is thought to have made an offer of £2m for the side in January and has now made a fresh bid that is "a multiple of £2m".

According to HLN, the side have yet to respond to the offer although several Leuven executives are thought to be in attendance at the King Power this afternoon for Leicester's Premier League game with Watford.

Srivaddhanaprabha reportedly views the long-term future of Leuven as a feeder club for Leicester with the potential to qualify for European competitions. The businessman is thought to have promised a significant transfer budget, a brand new stadium and a training complex as part of his deal.

Leuven were relegated from the Jupiler League last season.