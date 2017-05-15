Array

Hebei China Fortune

Ezequiel Lavezzi apologises for offensive Hebei China Fortune photo

Ezequiel Lavezzi issues an apology after an official Hebei China Fortune photograph where he pulls a face to mimic Chinese features was criticised on social media.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Ezequiel Lavezzi has issued an apology after a photograph where he pulls a face to mimic Chinese characteristics went viral on social media.

The Argentina international, who joined Hebei China Fortune from Paris Saint-Germain last year, was pictured making the gesture while in team uniform, prompting criticism from fans who deemed it racist.


"Per the request of the Chinese Super League, we took the official photos for the season," Lavezzi said in a statement. "We were given instructions by the official photographer and I was trying to make some interesting photos by making some funny faces, which would be used afterwards for entertainment purposes.

"I had no intention of insulting the Chinese people and did not do it with any bad intentions. I'm very happy to be here as part of the Hebei club. I have had a great time here with my team-mates and it has been a great journey. Every Chinese person around me is friendly and I love my life here.

"I deeply apologise if this photo has offended the Chinese public and fans. I will be more careful in the future."

Lavezzi joined Hebei in February 2016 in a deal reported to be worth around £8.5m per season and, following an injury-curtailed first season, has impressed for Manuel Pellegrini's charges this year, leading the club to fourth in the Chinese Super League standings.

Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Pepe celebrates after scoring during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Valencia CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 9, 2015
Read Next:
Real Madrid's Pepe 'agrees China deal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ezequiel Lavezzi, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Hebei China Fortune News
Ezequiel Lavezzi of Argentina is challenged during the World Cup round of 16 match against Switzerland in Sao Paulo on July 1, 2014
Ezequiel Lavezzi apologises for offensive Hebei China Fortune photo
 Pepe for Real Madrid on October 18, 2014
Pepe 'holding out for Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain move'
 Andy 'The Gazelle' Carroll leaps forward during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Manchester United on May 10, 2016
West Ham United 'reject three offers from Chinese Super League for Andy Carroll'
Agent: 'Hernanes could make China move'Real Madrid's Pepe 'agrees China deal'Chinese clubs interested in Dani Alves?Report: Pellegrini wants Silva, NasriPayet 'rejecting £500k-a-week wages from China'
Former Chelsea winger signs for DeportivoBony linked with lucrative China move
> Hebei China Fortune Homepage


 