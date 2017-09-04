Sep 4, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Sami Khedira gives 1,200 tickets to charity

Sami Khedira in action for Germany against Italy on November 15, 2013.
Germany midfielder Sami Khedira buys 1,200 tickets for tonight's World Cup qualifier against Norway and donates them to children's charities.
Monday, September 4, 2017

Germany midfielder Sami Khedira has purchased 1,200 tickets for Germany's World Cup qualifier with Norway tonight and gifted them to charities for disadvantaged children.

The game is being held in the 30-year-old's hometown of Stuttgart, where he staged a charity match two years ago, and Khedira has snapped up a large proportion of tickets at an estimated cost of around £40,000.

The Juventus midfielder then passed on the tickets to 15 charitable foundations who work with children who have diseases or come from disadvantaged backgrounds.

"We wanted to do something good for the region two years after the charity game," said Khedira. "The national team match on Monday in Stuttgart offers the ideal setting.

"With the organisational support of my family, we are enabling young people to attend the game who would not be able to otherwise."

Khedira was part of the Germany squad that won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

