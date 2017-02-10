Kimi Raikkonen to open karaoke bar

Kimi Raikkonen is set to open a karaoke bar in Helsinki, the capital of his native Finland.
Kimi Raikkonen will reportedly open a karaoke bar in Helsinki, the capital of his native Finland.

Finnish entertainment magazine Seitseman Paivaa claims that the Ferrari driver and 2007 world champion wanted to keep the precise location of the venue secret, but it is apparently close to where he keeps his yacht.

Raikkonen is said to be a karaoke regular, and YouTube footage from 2009 indeed depicts the 37-year-old singing in his native Finnish in a bar.

The report says that work on the establishment will begin in April.

Raikkonen finished last year's drivers' championship in sixth place for Ferrari.

