Gareth Southgate takes tips from England rugby training camp

Interim manager Gareth Southgate watches on during England training on October 4, 2016
England football manager Gareth Southgate visits their rugby counterparts' Six Nations training camp in a bid to tap into their "winning culture".
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 20:14 UK

Gareth Southgate has visited England's Six Nations training camp in a bid to tap into the national rugby union team's "winning culture".

Eddie Jones's Grand Slam winners began the defence of their title with a 19-16 victory over France at the weekend, and Southgate made the trip to their Surrey base two days later to observe training.

"I think you're always looking for new ideas," Southgate told Sky Sports News. "This is obviously a winning culture at the moment, so to immerse yourself in that, and see why it is happening, is really important.

"You go away with loads of ideas and things you want to implement. It is great to be alongside people who experience the same sort of scenarios you're in.

"There is a lot more set-play work, so the detail of individual coaching is very interesting for us because it is something we're looking at in football.

"Eddie is a vastly experienced coach. He has coached at international level for a long time, so to get an idea of his thoughts and observations around what we do is fascinating to hear."

Jones has won his first 14 Tests since taking the England rugby job.

Eddie Jones watches on during the Six Nations game between Scotland and England on February 6, 2016
Eddie Jones: 'England must redeem themselves'
