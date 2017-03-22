Mar 22, 2017 at 7.45pm UK
Football Association issues life bans to Nazi salute England fans

The Football Association confirms that it has issued lifetime bans to England fans for the first time after two supporters' club members made Nazi gestures in Germany.
The Football Association has imposed lifetime bans for the first time in its history to two England fans found guilty of making Nazi gestures to opposition supporters in Germany.

March's friendly against the world champions in Dortmund, which finished 1-0 to the hosts, was marred by the behaviour of some fans.

Said individuals made the salutes, which are illegal in Germany, as well as booing the nation's anthem and singing about the Second World War.

The FA was able to identify 59 offenders in the city with the assistance of the UK football policing unit and the German authorities, the Daily Mail reported.

Two fans received lifetime bans from the England Supporters Travel Club, which means they are forbidden to attend away games, while in all, 27 members have seen their ESTC membership suspended for varying lengths of time, with six handed written warnings and another case still pending.

Last month the FA revealed that it was working with police to pursue possible football banning orders - which would cover the domestic game - for some individuals.

