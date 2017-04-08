Six Nations
Ex-England star Brian Moore suffers heart attack

Former British Lions player Brian Moore speaks in a press conference during a British and Irish Lions tour sponsor announcement at London Zoo on April 21, 2013
Former England hooker Brian Moore is recovering in hospital after suffering a heart attack.
Saturday, April 8, 2017

Former England hooker Brian Moore is in intensive care after suffering a heart attack yesterday.

The 55-year-old confirmed the news in a tweet from his hospital bed at St George's in Tooting, London.

"As this is starting to get out- I'm in ICU of St George's having suffered heart attack. Thanks to the professionals who saved my life," he wrote.

In a later post, he joked: "I'm trying to work out whether nearly 5K of likes over the news I've had a heart attack is sympathy or schadenfreude."

Moore earned 64 caps for England from 1987 to 1995 and also turned out five times for the British & Irish Lions.

