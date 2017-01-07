Jan 7, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Reebok Stadium
BoltonBolton Wanderers
0-0
Crystal Palace

Beevers (52'), Spearing (60')
FT

Sam Allardyce given 'bag of pasties'

Sam Allardyce pouts his lips on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is presented with a bag of pasties upon his return to Bolton Wanderers.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 17:31 UK

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce was presented with a bag of pasties upon his return to Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.

As a player, Allardyce had nine years with the Trotters in the 70s and then enjoyed a successful spell with the club as manager from 1999 to 2007, guiding them into the Premier League and the UEFA Cup - now the Europa League - after a sixth-place finish in 2004-05.

According to the Evening Standard, Bolton staff marked Allardyce's return to the Macron for the FA Cup third round by leaving a bag of pasties from local bakery Carrs Pasties in the away dressing room.

Speaking over the weekend, Allardyce said that his spells with Bolton - now in League One - had been "the best times of my managerial career".

Palace and Bolton will meet again next week after the contest in the North West ended in a goalless draw.

Your Comments
 Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Leicester City reject £9m Crystal Palace bid for Jeffrey Schlupp?
 Sam Allardyce, manager of Sunderland looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Southampton at Stadium of Light on November 7, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Sam Allardyce takes positives from Bolton Wanderers draw
