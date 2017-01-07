Sam Allardyce given 'bag of pasties'

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is presented with a bag of pasties upon his return to Bolton Wanderers.

As a player, Allardyce had nine years with the Trotters in the 70s and then enjoyed a successful spell with the club as manager from 1999 to 2007, guiding them into the Premier League and the UEFA Cup - now the Europa League - after a sixth-place finish in 2004-05.

According to the Evening Standard, Bolton staff marked Allardyce's return to the Macron for the FA Cup third round by leaving a bag of pasties from local bakery Carrs Pasties in the away dressing room.

Speaking over the weekend, Allardyce said that his spells with Bolton - now in League One - had been "the best times of my managerial career".

Palace and Bolton will meet again next week after the contest in the North West ended in a goalless draw.