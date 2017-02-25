Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace
1-0
Middlesbrough
van Aanholt (34')
Cabaye (30'), McArthur (76'), Ward (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Fabio (75')

Crystal Palace fans vandalise the club's own team bus by mistake

A general view of Crystal Palace gates prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on January 10, 2015
© Getty Images
Crystal Palace fans reportedly vandalise their own team bus by mistake thinking that it belonged to Saturday's opponents Middlesbrough.
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 12:16 UK

Crystal Palace fans reportedly vandalised a team coach thinking that it belonged to Middlesbrough when it was in fact the Eagles' own.

The incident occurred prior to Saturday's 1-0 victory over Boro at Selhurst Park.

The coach, which was parked outside a hotel near the ground, had 'Crystal Palace FC' graffitied along the side of it onto a blue and red background.

According to the Daily Mail, Palace's assistant head groundsman Dean Waters confirmed on Twitter that fans had made the blunder.

He is believed to have tweeted: "£40,000 worth of damage on our coach thinking it was the Boro coach. Nice one! #cpfc."


Sunderland's English manager Sam Allardyce arrives for the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Sunderland at Selhurst Park in south London on November 23, 2015
Crystal Palace fans vandalise the club's own team bus by mistake
Crystal Palace fans vandalise the club's own team bus by mistake
