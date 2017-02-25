Crystal Palace fans reportedly vandalise their own team bus by mistake thinking that it belonged to Saturday's opponents Middlesbrough.

The incident occurred prior to Saturday's 1-0 victory over Boro at Selhurst Park.

The coach, which was parked outside a hotel near the ground, had 'Crystal Palace FC' graffitied along the side of it onto a blue and red background.

According to the Daily Mail, Palace's assistant head groundsman Dean Waters confirmed on Twitter that fans had made the blunder.

He is believed to have tweeted: "£40,000 worth of damage on our coach thinking it was the Boro coach. Nice one! #cpfc."