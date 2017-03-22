Array

Former football coach Barry Bennell denies 20 charges of child sex offences

Former football coach Barry Bennell denies 20 charges of historical child sex offences in Chester Crown Court.
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 10:46 UK

Former football coach Barry Bennell has denied 20 charges of historical sex offences against children.

The 63-year-old appeared via video link at Chester Crown Court today, pleading not guilty to the charges.

Bennell, who worked as a coach at Crewe Alexandra during his career, is alleged to have committed the crimes during the 1980s.

In November last year, Bennell was charged with eight offences, including indecent assault and attempted buggery, of which he has already denied.

Earlier this month, he was charged with five counts of serious sexual assault with a boy under the age of 16, two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14 and an additional charge of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16.

Bennell has also been accused of indecently assaulting a boy under the age of 12.

The case has been adjourned until July 3.

