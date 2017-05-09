Array

Crewe Alexandra

Ex-football coach Barry Bennell charged with further 21 counts of child abuse

Barry Bennell is charged with a further 21 counts of sexual assault, relating to four male complainants between 1983 and 1992.
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 19:04 UK

Former football coach Barry Bennell has been charged with a further 21 counts of non-recent sexual assault on boys as young as 14.

The 63-year-old, who worked as a coach at Crewe Alexandra during his career, has now been charged with a total of 41 offences relating to eight complainants.

The most recent charges relate to four male complainants, each taking place between 1983 and 1991.

A CPS spokesman said: "Former professional football coach Barry Bennell, 63, was informed that he has been charged with 21 counts of non-recent sexual assault on boys aged between 14 and 16 years of age.

"These are 18 counts of indecent assault, two counts of buggery and one count of attempted buggery."

Bennell will appear via video link at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on May 17 in relation to the fresh charges.

