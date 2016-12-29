Rio Mavuba, a former teammate of Eden Hazard at Lille, claims that the Belgian had not slept and was drunk hours before scoring a hat-trick in his final game for the club.

Hazard, who moved to Chelsea in the summer of 2012, had helped the Great Danes to a guaranteed third place in the French top flight ahead of their final fixture of the season, against Nancy on May 20.

Mavuba is quoted by The Independent as saying: "We were certain to finish third and we were facing Nancy the following day. It was Eden's last match with Lille and he wanted to organise a little something.

"We decided to go have a little drink. A little drink that dragged on somewhat. The following morning, Eden was still drunk. That evening against Nancy, not even with 30 minutes played, Eden had already bagged a hat-trick.

"The guy had not even slept, he drank for the entire night and he put away a hat-trick in 30 minutes. We all looked at each other, we told ourselves that this guy was the real deal."

Hazard has since gone on to win one Premier League title with Chelsea and also a PFA Player of the Year crown.