Chelsea legend Didier Drogba made a visit to his former stomping ground this afternoon.
The ex-Ivory Coast international met the Blues' new players when he arrived at their training base in Cobham.
Drogba, who is currently on a break from his commitments with Phoenix Rising, has maintained a good relationship with Chelsea.
Summer signings Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger were keen to grab a few photos with the striker, who won 12 trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge.
With The Legend @didierdrogba at Cobham today 🙌🏾 #legend #respect #blues #hustle @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/VsfWQACz0F— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) August 23, 2017
In that spell, the 39-year-old took home four Premier League titles and the Champions League.