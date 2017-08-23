General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Didier Drogba returns to Chelsea training ground to visit team

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba visits Antonio Conte's players during a trip to the club's Cobham training base.
Chelsea legend Didier Drogba made a visit to his former stomping ground this afternoon.

The ex-Ivory Coast international met the Blues' new players when he arrived at their training base in Cobham.

Drogba, who is currently on a break from his commitments with Phoenix Rising, has maintained a good relationship with Chelsea.

Summer signings Alvaro Morata and Antonio Rudiger were keen to grab a few photos with the striker, who won 12 trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge.

In that spell, the 39-year-old took home four Premier League titles and the Champions League.

