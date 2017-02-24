General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea in talks for Chinese investment?

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich steps onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge after the 3-1 win over Sunderland on December 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea are reportedly in talks with a Chinese firm about taking a 20% stake in the club in order to fund the redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea have reportedly held talks with a Chinese company over investment to help fund the upcoming redevelopment of Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are looking to expand the capacity of their ground to 60,000 in order to better compete with London rivals Arsenal, whose Emirates stadium has a 60,000 capacity, and Tottenham Hotspur, who are due to move into a new state-of-the-art, 61,000-seater ground in 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has held two meetings with Chinese firm HNA Group over taking a proposed 20% stake in the club for £240m.

The newspaper claims that Buck flew to Asia for talks last year, with representatives from the club coming to the UK for further negotiations at the start of last month.

Current owner Roman Abramovich purchased the club for around £140m in 2003 and during his tenure its value has grown almost ten-fold to £1.2 billion.

Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
