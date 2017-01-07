Array

Chapecoense

Chapecoense hold first training session since plane crash

The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Brazilian club Chapecoense hold their first training session since most of their squad were tragically killed in a plane crash in November.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 12:00 UK

Chapecoense have held their first training session since most of their squad were tragically killed in a plane crash in November.

A total of 71 people lost their lives in the accident, which came as they were making their way to Colombia to compete in the Copa Sudamericana final.

Chapecoense are rebuilding their squad, finalising the signings of five new players among plans to sign 20 overall, while also planning to use youth players in competitive fixtures.

Neto, one of the injured survivors of the crash, greeted players in the Arena Conda dressing room, before they were presented to the media ahead of their first training session at the team's stadium in Chapeco.

"Today we set out on a new path," the club's new president Plinio David De Nes Filho told reporters. "May it be filled with hope, optimism, determination, effort and much solidarity."

Chapecoense will host Brazilian giants Palmeiras for a friendly match on January 21 before taking on Joinville in their first competitive fixture five days later.

Sami Khedira fouls Arkadiusz Milik during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Germany and Poland on July 16, 2016
Read Next:
Chapecoense defender Neto targets return
>
View our homepages for Neto, Plinio David De Nes Filho, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Chapecoense News
The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Chapecoense hold first training session since plane crash
 The logo of Brazilian Serie A side Chapecoense
Chapecoense director Rui Costa reveals transfer plans
 Sami Khedira fouls Arkadiusz Milik during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Germany and Poland on July 16, 2016
Chapecoense defender Neto targets return
Chapecoense sign three players on loanFollmann offered Chapecoense roleChapecoense survivors return to BrazilChapecoense fined for missing fixtureChapecoense survivor 'not told about crash'
Chapecoense appoint Mancini as new bossBarca invite Chapecoense to play friendlyChapecoense crash survivor begins recoveryChapecoense 'refuse relegation immunity'Chapecoense awarded Copa Sudamericana
> Chapecoense Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand