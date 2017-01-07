Brazilian club Chapecoense hold their first training session since most of their squad were tragically killed in a plane crash in November.

A total of 71 people lost their lives in the accident, which came as they were making their way to Colombia to compete in the Copa Sudamericana final.

Chapecoense are rebuilding their squad, finalising the signings of five new players among plans to sign 20 overall, while also planning to use youth players in competitive fixtures.

Neto, one of the injured survivors of the crash, greeted players in the Arena Conda dressing room, before they were presented to the media ahead of their first training session at the team's stadium in Chapeco.

"Today we set out on a new path," the club's new president Plinio David De Nes Filho told reporters. "May it be filled with hope, optimism, determination, effort and much solidarity."

Chapecoense will host Brazilian giants Palmeiras for a friendly match on January 21 before taking on Joinville in their first competitive fixture five days later.