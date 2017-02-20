Champions League football could be shown on terrestrial television in Britain once again from next season, as Channel 4 has explored the option of sharing the rights.

Channel 4 has reportedly explored the option of airing Champions League football for the first time ahead of next month's auction for the rights to show the competition.

Europe's showpiece tournament is currently aired on BT Sport after they outbid both Sky Sports and ITV Sport in a mega-money deal worth £897m two years ago.

That deal took the Champions League off terrestrial television for the first time, but The Telegraph claims that Channel 4 has emerged as a possible partner to share the competition along with BT Sport.

It is suggested that the public-service broadcaster will look to air one fixture per matchweek across three years, although it is not known whether they will demand the 'best match' of the week or instead settle for a 'second pick fixture'.

Channel 4, previously the home of Italian football highlights, recently lost its horse racing rights to ITV Sport and Formula One to Sky Sports, while BBC Sport is now the home of American Football.