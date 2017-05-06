Burnley squad 'in line for survival bonus'

Burnley players will reportedly profit from a bonus of at least £8.5m should they secure Premier League safety this season.
The Burnley squad will reportedly be rewarded with a bonus of £8.5m if they earn Premier League survival this season.

Sean Dyche's side are currently seven points above the dropzone with three games of the season remaining and will guarantee their safety this afternoon if they claim a victory over West Bromwich Albion.

According to the Daily Mail, the squad will share a bonus of £8.5m if the side finish in 17th place, with higher amounts in store for every place higher they achieve.

Burnley have a relatively modest wage structure - Robbie Brady is their top earner at £35,000 a week - and the bonus will represent as much as five months' salary for some of the lower earners.

The bonus money will apparently be shared among the players according to a number of factors, including appearances, with those at the top of the rankings in line for an individual payout of around £650,000.

