Blackburn Rovers

Anthony Stokes victim of explicit video leak

Anthony Stokes of Celtic controls the ball during the Scottish Premiership League Match between Celtic and Dundee United, at Celtic Park on August 16, 2014
Blackburn Rovers striker Anthony Stokes falls victim to a hack which sees explicit photos and videos of him and his girlfriend leaked online.
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 16:17 UK

Blackburn Rover striker Anthony Stokes has fallen victim to a hack attack that has led to explicit photos and videos being leaked on social media.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Arsenal and Sunderland, has been restricted to just three substitute appearances for the relegation-threatened Championship side this year due to "personal issues".

Stokes and girlfriend Eilidh Scott were previously victims of an illegal hack last October but have now been hacked for a second time, with more than 200 personal photos said to have been released online.

In one explicit 19-second clip posted to Twitter, Stokes is seen performing oral sex on his girlfriend in bed, while other pictures show the pair in various states of undress.

The leak comes two months after Stokes was ordered to pay a fine of almost £200,000 after being found guilty of headbutting an Elvis impersonator on a night out.

