Blackburn Rovers striker Anthony Stokes has been given a two-year suspended sentence for assaulting an Elvis impersonator in a nightclub.

The 28-year-old pleaded guilty last November over the attack in what was then known as Buck Whaleys in Dublin on June 8, 2013.

Stokes, who spent six years playing for Celtic, is also to pay the victim, Anthony Bradley, 30,000 euros (£25,492), and will also have to sign a bond to be on good behaviour for two years.

Judge Patricia Ryan said that she was taking into consideration "the seriousness of the offence and the personal circumstances" of the player.

Dublin's Circuit Criminal Court heard that Bradley, 53, suffered a broken nose and two broken teeth in the incident, and has also been diagnosed with a degenerative spinal condition since the assault, which causes pain across his neck and shoulders.

Stokes, who has played nine times for the Republic of Ireland, began his career at Arsenal and also played for Sunderland and Hibernian.