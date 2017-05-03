Array

Bath Rugby

Bath Rugby 'launch investigation after drunken antics at The Rec'

A general view of the Recreation Ground before the Aviva Premiership match between Bath Rugby and Harlequins at the Recreation Ground on October 31, 2015
A quarter of Bath Rugby's playing squad could face disciplinary action after a post-training drinking session reportedly got out of hand.
A number of Bath Rugby players reportedly face a disciplinary hearing after a post-training drinking session at the club's home ground got out of hand.

The Bath Chronicle reports that squad members streaked across the Recreation Ground in broad daylight and later heckled during a skills clinic that had been laid on for youngsters by the Aviva Premiership side.

Parents are said to have been left upset by the behaviour at the £60-a-head session, leading to an investigation being launched which could see as many as 11 players sanctioned.

The streaking is said to have taken place at a time when the ground was empty, but a fire extinguisher was also let off inside the stadium.

Bath are currently fifth in the Aviva Premiership table, 20 points adrift of leaders Saracens.

England winger Anthony Watson touches down despite the best efforts of Wales counterpart George North during the meeting between the two sides at Twickenham on May 29, 2016
