Former Barcelona presidential candidate Agusti Benedito launches a vote of no confidence against the club's board and calls for the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Agusti Benedito has urged Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign after launching a vote of no confidence against the club's president and his board.

Benedito, who ran to be the club's president in 2010 and 2015, officially requested the ballot papers from the club's offices at Camp Nou on Friday to get the motion underway.

Bartomeu has been criticised over a number of issues during his tenure, including the settlement of a tax fraud case surrounding Neymar's signing, the sale of the Brazilian to Paris Saint-Germain this summer and Barcelona's struggles to secure the signing of Philippe Coutinho.

"The crisis at Barcelona is social, institutional and economic," Benedito is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "I believe that [the motion] is viable because Bartomeu has been out of control for weeks."

Barca have responded to the application, saying the holding of such a vote would require an application of 15 per cent of the club's members, meaning that Benedito needs the backing of 16,570 members in the next 14 working days for the motion to proceed.