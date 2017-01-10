Lionel Messi statue decapitated in Argentina

Argentina's forward and captain Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during the Group F football match between Argentina and Iran at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil on June 21, 2014
A statue of Lionel Messi is discovered severed in half in his homeland of Argentina.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A statue of Barcelona maestro Lionel Messi has been discovered decapitated in his homeland of Argentina.

The 29-year-old was immortalised with a statue on the Glory Walkway in Buenos Aires last June but pictures circulating on social media on Tuesday morning showed that the statue has been severed in half at the waist, with only his legs and a ball remaining erect.

A statement issued by the Buenos Aires government said: "The statue of Lionel Messi fell victim to an act of vandalism that left the footballer's sculpture without its top half.

"The City Government is now working on its repair."

The statue was erected as part of a successful campaign to get Messi to reconsider his retirement from the Argentina national side.

Argentina's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a goal against Paraguay during a Brazil 2014 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match at Defensores del Chaco stadium in Asuncion, Paraguay, on September 10, 2013
