Array

Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann to voice Superman in Lego Batman Movie

Antoine Griezmann is to feature in the new Lego Batman Movie as Superman, who he has overdubbed for the French version of the flick.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 21:23 UK

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is to take on a role of a different kind, as he will play Superman in the new Lego Batman Movie.

The France international is the latest footballer to try his hand at (voice) acting after teaming up with director Chris McKay for the feature film.

Griezmann says that he is "happy to lend his voice" to the character, who he will overdub in the French version of the film.

The movie is a spin-off of The Lego Movie, released in 2014, and will hit cinemas in February.

Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Read Next:
United 'using Pogba to tempt Griezmann'
>
View our homepages for Antoine Griezmann, Chris McKay, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Atletico Madrid News
Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 RO16 match between France and Republic of Ireland on June 26, 2016
Manchester United 'using Paul Pogba to tempt Antoine Griezmann'
 Antoine Griezmann at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Antoine Griezmann to voice Superman in Lego Batman Movie
 Diego Simeone gestures during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Result: Atletico Madrid coast into Copa del Rey semi-finals
Griezmann brother hints at Man Utd move?Courtois: "I have never felt so good"Griezmann 'promised United No.7 shirt'Atletico president rules out Griezmann exitChelsea to trigger Carrasco clause?
Simeone "not surprised" by Griezmann talkGriezmann 'agrees wages, Man Utd shirt number'Griezmann 'set for £100m United switch'Barcelona, Atletico eyeing Costa swoop?Big three kept apart in Copa last eight
> Atletico Madrid Homepage