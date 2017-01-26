Antoine Griezmann is to feature in the new Lego Batman Movie as Superman, who he has overdubbed for the French version of the flick.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is to take on a role of a different kind, as he will play Superman in the new Lego Batman Movie.

The France international is the latest footballer to try his hand at (voice) acting after teaming up with director Chris McKay for the feature film.

Griezmann says that he is "happy to lend his voice" to the character, who he will overdub in the French version of the film.

The movie is a spin-off of The Lego Movie, released in 2014, and will hit cinemas in February.