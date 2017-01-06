Everton's training ground is to be renamed after the club signed a five-year partnership with a company founded and part-owned by Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov.

The Toffees' training ground is to be renamed USM Finch Farm after they signed a five-year partnership with the eponymous Russian holding company.

According to Sky Sports News, the deal starts this month and will also see USM Holdings benefit from a set of global marketing rights including branding on media interview backdrops and LED advertising at Goodison Park on matchdays.

USM Holdings board member Ivan Streshinsky is quoted as saying: "The naming of Finch Farm, and the extensive package of marketing rights, provides USM and the businesses within our group with unique year-round global media exposure.

"We've done considerable research into what this partnership can deliver for us and we're very excited about the difference this will make as we continue to build our brands."

The main shareholders of USM are Uzbek-born billionaire Usmanov - who is the second largest shareholder at Arsenal behind Stan Kroenke - Vladimir Skoch, and Farhad Moshiri, Everton's new owner.