Arsenal will expand the Emirates Stadium with the addition of 800 new seats should they get the go-ahead from Islington Council, a club spokesman confirms.

Arsenal are planning to expand the capacity of the Emirates Stadium by a further 800 seats in the hope of bringing in an additional £10m a year in revenue.

The Gunners' home will also likely overtake rivals Tottenham Hotspur's new ground, which is still under construction, as the biggest in London.

Named 'Operation Saturn', the new seats will be added to the Club Level tier of the stadium should the green light be given by local authorities.

Speaking to Football.London, an Arsenal spokesman said: "We are working with Islington Council to assess viable options to increase our capacity at Emirates Stadium.

"As a result of a number of required stadium projects, our capacity has decreased over the last few years and we are looking at ways to bring this figure back up to allow more supporters to watch the team play at Emirates Stadium."

The highest attendance at the Emirates Stadium is 60,161 when Arsenal took on Manchester United the year after it opened in 2006.