Argentina legend Diego Maradona is reportedly visited by the police after being alerted to a disturbance at a Madrid hotel.

Police were reportedly called to a Madrid hotel following an alleged argument between football legend Diego Maradona and his girlfriend Rocio Oliva on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Argetine is believed to be in the Spanish capital to attend the Champions League last-16 first leg between Real Madrid and Napoli at the Bernabeu this evening.

According to Goal.com, at around 8.30am local time, a police car and ambulance arrived at the hotel after being alerted to an alleged "strong discussion" between the couple.

It is believed that there were no signs of injury on either Maradona or Oliva and the authorities left the scene with no charges being pressed.

The former Barcelona and Napoli star has been engaged to his 26-year-old partner for three years.