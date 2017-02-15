Array

Argentina

Diego Maradona 'visited by police following hotel row with girlfriend'

Diego Maradona at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Argentina legend Diego Maradona is reportedly visited by the police after being alerted to a disturbance at a Madrid hotel.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 12:37 UK

Police were reportedly called to a Madrid hotel following an alleged argument between football legend Diego Maradona and his girlfriend Rocio Oliva on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Argetine is believed to be in the Spanish capital to attend the Champions League last-16 first leg between Real Madrid and Napoli at the Bernabeu this evening.

According to Goal.com, at around 8.30am local time, a police car and ambulance arrived at the hotel after being alerted to an alleged "strong discussion" between the couple.

It is believed that there were no signs of injury on either Maradona or Oliva and the authorities left the scene with no charges being pressed.

The former Barcelona and Napoli star has been engaged to his 26-year-old partner for three years.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (R) looks dejected after a goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014
Read Next:
Maradona: 'Messi doesn't need World Cup win'
>
View our homepages for Diego Maradona, Rocio Oliva, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Argentina News
Diego Maradona at the Best FIFA Football Awards on January 9, 2017
Diego Maradona 'visited by police following hotel row with girlfriend'
 Lionel Messi of Argentina (R) looks dejected after a goal during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014
Diego Maradona: 'Lionel Messi doesn't need World Cup win to seal legacy'
 Argentina's forward and captain Lionel Messi celebrates scoring during the Group F football match between Argentina and Iran at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil on June 21, 2014
Lionel Messi statue decapitated in Argentina
Afghan Messi fan meets his hero in QatarMaradona names Klopp as favourite managerAguero's brother slams "unfair" criticismMaradona, Veron clash in charity matchAguero: 'Guardiola would love Argentina job'
Aguero: 'I won't be surprised if I'm dropped'Sergio Aguero plays down injury fearsAguero 'suffers injury scare in training'Miadosqui: 'Messi causing own problems'Messi "worried" about groin injury
> Argentina Homepage