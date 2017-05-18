The Allsvenskan clash between Gothenburg and AIK Fotboll on Thursday evening is postponed after a player was allegedly offered money to ensure that his side lost.

The Swedish Football Association has intervened to postpone a top-flight fixture between Gothenburg and AIK Fotboll due to an alleged match-fixing attempt.

An AIK player is said to have been offered a large sum of money to ensure that his side lost Thursday's Allsvenskan clash.

Police in Sweden have now launched an investigation into the matter, which AIK general secretary Hakan Sjostrand admits is a serious threat to the game.

"It is ultimately not about a single match, therefore it is important we act forcefully," he said in a statement. "The starting point for all of our games is that they are safe and settled on sporting grounds.

"Based on the information we have, we cannot guarantee that. It is a very serious attack against Swedish football. We will never let this happen."

AIK are currently sixth in the Swedish top flight, five places above Gothenburg who they have already played eight times this term..