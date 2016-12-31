A transgender woman alleges that she had sex with a member of the AC Milan squad.

Guendalina Rodriguez told an Italian radio station earlier this month that she has casually "dated" the player but initially refused to name him for fear of legal repercussions.

"I met a few players of AC Milan, but I'm not going to name him as I don't want to be sued," she said. "He has told me that If I name him, that's the end for him.

"He's very active... [and] very 'gifted'. I date him sometimes."

Posting on her Twitter account on Wednesday, Rodriguez revealed the name of her alleged fling before swiftly deleting the post.