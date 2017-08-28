Aberdeen confirm that winger Gary Mackay-Steven has been treated for hypothermia after being rescued from the River Kelvin.

Aberdeen have confirmed that winger Gary Mackay-Steven has been treated for hypothermia after being rescued from a river.

The 26-year-old is reported by the Scottish Sun to have been on a night out in Glasgow and was pulled from the River Kelvin by firefighters early on Sunday morning.

Mackay-Steven, a former Celtic player, was then taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital by paramedics.

An Aberdeen statement read: "(We) can confirm Gary Mackay-Steven was involved in an incident in the River Kelvin on Sunday morning.

"On behalf of Gary, the club extends its thanks to the emergency services involved. The club will not be commenting further on the matter."

Mackay-Steven was on the bench for the Pittodrie side's 4-3 victory win at Partick Thistle on Saturday, a result which sent Derek McInnes's side two points clear of Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.