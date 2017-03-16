USA Gymnastics head Steve Penny resigns over his organisation's handling of recent sexual abuse claims.

The head of USA Gymnastics has stepped down after the sport was rocked by sexual abuse claims.

Steve Penny has resigned when his organisation was accused of turning a blind eye to the allegations against former team doctor Larry Nassar.

"It has been heartbreaking to learn of instances of abuse," the Indianapolis Star quotes Penny as saying.

"It sickens me that young athletes would be exploited in such a manner.

"My decision to step aside as CEO is solely to support the best interests of USA Gymnastics at this time."

The newspaper's initial report claimed that at least 368 American gymnasts have been subjected to abuse from coaches spanning a period of two decades.

Nassar has been taken into custody to face child pornography and sexual abuse charges.