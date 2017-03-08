Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock announces that he intends to take a six-month break from the sport in order to try to prolong his career.

Max Whitlock has said that he "needs to manage his body" after announcing that he intends to take a six-month break from competition.

Last summer, Whitlock became Great Britain's first ever gymnastics gold medallist at the Olympic Games as he emerged victorious in the floor and pommel disciplines, but he has revealed that he will miss a number of upcoming events after opting to spend some time on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old said: "I know 100% that it's the right decision. I want to continue to compete at the very highest level aiming towards the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

"I'm very conscious that since suffering from glandular fever two years ago, I need to manage my body."

Whitlock's decision means that he will be absent from the iPro World Cup in London and the European Championships, which both take place in April.