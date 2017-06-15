Phil Mickelson withdraws from US Open

Five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson officially withdraws from the US Open after good weather scuppers his slim hopes of reaching the tournament in time.

Phil Mickelson has pulled out of the US Open after good weather ended his hopes of reaching the tournament in time.

The five-time Major winner announced earlier this month that he was likely to miss the event in order to attend the graduation of his daughter, but a lengthy weather delay could have given him the chance to fly from California to Wisconsin in time for the tee-off.

However, the tournament began in good weather conditions this afternoon and Roberto Diaz will now take Mickelson's place in the field.

The US Open is the only Major Mickelson has failed to win, having finished as a runner-up on a record six occasions at the tournament.

The 46-year-old's withdrawal means that the US Open will be the first Major since the 1994 Masters to be without both him and Tiger Woods.