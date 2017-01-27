Tiger Woods shoots his worst opening round to the start of a PGA Tour season at the Farmers Insurance Open, while Justin Rose takes a one-shot lead.

Tiger Woods shot his worst ever opening round to the start of a PGA Tour season at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, while Justin Rose sits at the top of the leaderboard following a seven-under-par 65.

Former world number one Woods was competing in his first PGA Tour event in 17 months, but it was a round to forget for the American.

The 14-time major champion now faces a fight to beat the cut after carding a four-over-par 76 after crumbling on the back nine of the South course at Torrey Pines.

At the turn, Woods hit consecutive birdies, but three bogeys followed and a double bogey on the 15th hole dropped him down the leaderboard.

After bogeying the 17th, he managed to birdie the final hole, but it did little to boost his chances, with just 19 golfers below him in the field.

At the other end of the board, Rose has a one-shot lead after starting the day with a birdie and then bettering his round with an eagle on the fifth.

The Olympic champion dropped a shot on the eighth but another eagle on the next hole put him in a strong position at the turn.

On the back nine he suffered two bogeys, but three birdies ensured that the 2013 US Open champion maintained his lead, while Adam Hadwin finished the day one shot adrift.