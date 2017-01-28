Tiger Woods says that he was happy with his second-round performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, despite missing the cut at Torrey Pines.

Tiger Woods has suggested that he is not too downhearted with missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The 14-time Major champion recorded a second-round 72 at Torrey Pines, but his opening score of 76 cost him an opportunity of making it through to the weekend.

However, the American has said that he was happy with his performance on Friday after making 14 pars, two birdies and two bogeys on what is considered one of the PGA Tour's toughest courses.

The 41-year-old said: "It's frustrating not being able to have a chance to win the tournament.

"Overall today was a lot better than yesterday. I hit it better, I putted well again. I hit a lot of beautiful putts that didn't go in, but I hit it much better today, which was nice."

England's Justin Rose has established a one-shot lead at the tournament, while Martin Laird, Paul Casey, Phil Mickelson and Shane Lowry have all made it through to the weekend, but Dustin Johnson and Jason Day missed the cut.