England's Lee Westwood is one of six players in a tie for the lead at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico.

Lee Westwood has produced an excellent opening round at the World Golf Championship event in Mexico to hold a share of the lead with five other players.

The Englishman hit eight birdies as he registered a score of 67, although it could have been better for the world number 49 after he bogeyed his last two holes.

Compatriot Ross Fisher joins him at the top of the standings with Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Ryan Moore and Jon Rahm.

Rory McIlroy - making his first appearance in seven weeks after a rib injury - has been suffering with a bout of food poisoning but he sits one shot adrift alongside six other players, including Sergio Garcia and Chris Wood.

Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose are in a share of 20th place, with Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed hold a tie of 28th position.