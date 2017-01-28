South Korea's Wang Jeunghun opens up a three-shot lead ahead of the final round of the Qatar Masters.

At the halfway stage, nine players were present at the top of the standings, but seven birdies from the South Korean has left him in pole position ahead of Sunday's play.

Nacho Elvira and Jaco van Zyl hold a share of second place, while Thomas Aiken is a shot further adrift in fourth.

English pair Andy Sullivan and Nathan Kimsey are among a group of five players in fifth, with Ireland's Paul Dunne also occupying a place in the top 10.

Jordan Smith, Oliver Fisher and Anthony Wall all remain in contention but they will have to go low on Sunday if they are win the tournament.