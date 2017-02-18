Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas is joint-top of the leaderboard with Sam Saunders after the second round of the Genesis Open in California.

Only 24 players were able to complete their second rounds on Friday, however, after a heavy storm caused havoc at the Riviera Country Club on Friday afternoon.

Heavy ran forced play to be called off at 12:18pm local time, but Vegas picked up three shots and was seven under after 14 holes alongside Saunders when the round was prematurely ended.

World number six Jordan Spieth improved by three shots and sits at five under, while Scotland's Martin Laird hit a three-under 68 to leave him inside the top 10.

It is understood that play will be resumed at 7am local time on Saturday morning.