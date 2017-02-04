An Byeong Hun, Brendan Steele share lead at Waste Management Phoenix Open

Brendan Steele tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course on April 21, 2016
© Getty Images
An Byeong Hun and Brendan Steele hold a one-shot lead over the field at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 09:30 UK

An Byeong Hun has recorded his second successive round of 66 to hold a share of the lead at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The South Korean hit six birdies to move alongside Brendan Steele at the top of the standings, but the pair only hold a one-shot advantage over a group of four players.

Scotland's Martin Laird, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar and Sung Yang have all given themselves an opportunity to make an impression during Saturday's third round.

Rickie Fowler and Louis Oosthuizen are a shot further adrift in a share of seventh spot, but Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are down in 28th position and six shots off the leaders.

Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, Bubba Watson, Padraig Harrington and Russell Knox were all notable names who missed the cut.

View our homepages for An Byeong Hun, Brendan Steele, Martin Laird, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Sung Yang, Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, Bubba Watson, Padraig Harrington, Russell Knox, Golf
Your Comments