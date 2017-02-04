An Byeong Hun and Brendan Steele hold a one-shot lead over the field at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

An Byeong Hun has recorded his second successive round of 66 to hold a share of the lead at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The South Korean hit six birdies to move alongside Brendan Steele at the top of the standings, but the pair only hold a one-shot advantage over a group of four players.

Scotland's Martin Laird, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar and Sung Yang have all given themselves an opportunity to make an impression during Saturday's third round.

Rickie Fowler and Louis Oosthuizen are a shot further adrift in a share of seventh spot, but Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson are down in 28th position and six shots off the leaders.

Justin Thomas, Luke Donald, Bubba Watson, Padraig Harrington and Russell Knox were all notable names who missed the cut.