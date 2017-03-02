Three-way tie for lead after day one of Tshwane Open

South Africa's Haydn Porteous hits an opening round of 65 to sit alongside Alexander Bjork and Gregory Havret at the top of the leaderboard at the Tshwane Open.
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 19:04 UK

South Africa's Haydn Porteous shot an opening round of 65 to take the joint lead after day one of the Tshwane Open in Pretoria this afternoon.

The home favourite, who is bidding to become the third South African in a row to win the tournament, shot a bogey-free round of six-under to sit alongside Alexander Bjork and Gregory Havret at the top of the leaderboard.

Sweden's Bjork also shot a faultless round on his way to six-under, while France's Havret hit eight birdies and two bogeys to put himself amongst the pace-setters.

It is a congested leaderboard at the Pretoria Country Club, though, with just five shots separating the top 65 players after 18 holes.

England's Toby Tree is one of five players sitting one shot further back on five-under, while 2015 champion and tournament favourite George Coetzee hit seven birdies and two double-bogeys in an opening-round 68 to leave himself three off the lead.

